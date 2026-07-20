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Google wants to release 16 million sterile mozzies. Our Australian tests offer a valuable lesson

By Nigel Beebe, Professor, The University of Queensland
In the United States, Google’s (now Alphabet) Debug initiative has asked the federal government for permission to release up to 32 million sterilised male mosquitoes in California and Florida.

Male mosquitoes don’t bite or carry disease. The hope is these millions of male mosquitoes will mate with disease-carrying…The Conversation


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