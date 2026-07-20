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Industrial development is fragmenting Canada’s boreal forest. Governments should think carefully about future approvals

By Maria Strack, Professor, Department of Geography and Environmental Management, University of Waterloo
There’s been a lot of talk about major infrastructure projects in Canada lately, with the federal government planning to fast-track resource development across the country.

This push isn’t surprising. In 2024, the natural resources sector accounted for 16 per cent of Canada’s GDP and provided 1.8 million jobs.

Yet these economic benefits result…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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