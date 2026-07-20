African entrepreneurs operate in tough conditions: the skills they’ve honed could be useful to others
By Badri Zolfaghari, Senior Lecturer in Organisational Behaviour, University of Cape Town
Mikael Samuelsson, Professor Entrepreneurship and Innovation, University of Cape Town
Susanne Nilsson, Researcher
Businesses across the world are beginning to face the kind of complexity that entrepreneurs in African townships have navigated for years.
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- Monday, July 20, 2026