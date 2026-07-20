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A tax on sugary drinks in Egypt could reduce disease and save US$1.8 billion in healthcare costs: modelling study

By Lennert Veerman, Professor of Public Health, Griffith University
Yohani Dalugoda, Honorary Fellow, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
Non-communicable diseases – heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer – are no longer just a rich-country problem. Across Africa, they are becoming the leading cause of death, driven in part by a simple and overlooked culprit: what people drink.

Globally, 2.2 million new cases of type 2 diabetes and 1.2 million new cardiovascular disease cases were attributable to sugar-sweetened beverages in 2020 alone, with the highest burdens falling on sub-Saharan Africa. A recent time-series study across nine African…The Conversation


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