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Human Rights Observatory

Gender-based violence survivors need more than justice: four keys to recovery

By Azwihangwisi Judith Mphidi, Adjunct Academic, University of South Africa
Gender-based violence in Africa is often treated as a legal, social or policing problem. But these responses don’t fully address the conditions that shape the lives of women facing violence or the conditions they face in recovery. Based on their expertise in law, the criminal justice system and their relationship with social justice issues, Azwihangwisi Judith Mphidi and Debra Pheiffer


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