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Human Rights Observatory

Most Canadian teens have seen graphic violence online, and algorithms — not searches — are to blame

By Alexa Dodge, Assistant Professor of Criminology, Saint Mary’s University
Charlotte Nau, Postdoctoral fellow, Media Studies, Western University
Christopher Dietzel, Postdoctoral fellow, Sociology, Western University
Kaitlynn Mendes, Canada Research Chair in Inequality and Gender, Western University
Eighty-five per cent of teens have seen gore online, but only seven per cent searched for it. Current content moderation and safety features aren’t fixing the problem.The Conversation


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