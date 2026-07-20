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K-pop is becoming more international – what that means for the K in the genre

By Caitlin Marie Hogan, PhD Candidate, Linguistics, Queen Mary University of London
K-pop has become a multibillion-dollar global success. This growth has been driven by viral choreography, high-concept music videos and a highly passionate fanbase that functions like an unofficial global marketing team.

Wanting to expand its international appeal, the genre is opening up to more non-Korean idols (the name for K-pop performers) than ever. This desire led to Korean entertainment group Hybe (creators of mega-group BTS) partnering…The Conversation


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