Who does a company’s past belong to and how can companies stay true to their history?
By Fatima Regany, Maître de conférences, LUMEN (ULR 4999), Université de Lille
Hélène Gorge, Maître de conférences, LUMEN (ULR 4999), Université de Lille, Université de Lille
Ludovic Cailluet, Associate Dean, Centre for Responsible Entrepreneurship, EDHEC Business School
Researchers are advocating for an organisational memory to help companies fully encompass their past - the good, the bad and the ugly and avoid false narratives and cases of corporate amnesia.
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- Monday, July 20, 2026