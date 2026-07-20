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Human Rights Observatory

A Year Since Two Turkmen Activists Disappeared

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Caption: Turkmen activists Alisher Sakhatov (left) and Abdulla Orusov (right). © 2025 THF July 24 marks one year since Alisher Sakhatov and Abdulla Orusov disappeared in Türkiye. Their families are still searching for answers about their whereabouts and fate.Sakhatov and Orusov are Turkmen activists and bloggers who spoke openly about developments in Turkmenistan, including corruption, abuses by Turkmen security services, restrictions on freedom of movement, and the hardships faced by Turkmen migrants abroad. From Türkiye, where they had lived since 2018, they were…


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