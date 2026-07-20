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Human Rights Observatory

United Nations Funding Crisis and Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, January 15, 2026. © 2026 Cristina Matuozzi/Sipa via AP Photo  (New York) – The United Nations General Assembly amended a longstanding rule on June 30, 2026, to ease the world body’s deepening liquidity crisis, but severe funding problems remain, Human Rights Watch said. A new Human Rights Watch questions-and-answers document describes the effects of the UN’s liquidity crisis on its global human rights activities , and makes recommendations to UN member countries…


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