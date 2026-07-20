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Andy Burnham becomes prime minister after Keir Starmer leaves Downing Street for the last time

By Hannah Bunting, Senior Lecturer in Quantitative British Politics and Co-director of The Elections Centre, University of Exeter
After being named leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham has officially become prime minister of the UK. That many people considered this day an inevitability doesn’t make it any less momentous.

Six years ago, Starmer inherited a Labour party that had failed to win four general elections and was battling a tarnished reputation. In the month he took over as leader, Labour were polling at 29%, 22 points behind…The Conversation


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