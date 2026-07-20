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Human Rights Observatory

Israel attacks Labor’s draft platform on Israel-Gaza conflict

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Israeli embassy has made an extraordinary intervention in Australian domestic politics, criticising aspects of the draft party platform on the Israel-Gaza conflict that goes to Labor’s national conference in Adelaide this week.

In a long statement issued Monday, the embassy said several of its elements “risk placing responsibility for the conflict on one party while giving insufficient attention to the decisions, conduct and continuing obligations of the Palestinian leadership and terrorist organisations such as Hamas”.

The intervention is likely to stir anger in sections…The Conversation


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