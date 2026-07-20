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Human Rights Observatory

‘Manchesterism’ is bigger than Andy Burnham

By Ian Harvey, Senior Fellow and Head of the Institute of Place Management, Manchester Metropolitan University
Walk along Manchester’s Oxford Road on a weekday morning and it is difficult not to notice the northern English city’s confidence.

Home to two universities, major NHS hospitals and world-leading research institutions, the Oxford Road Corridor is underpinned by a partnership that brings together universities, public services, businesses and local government around a shared vision for place.

The northern English city of Manchester has played a critical role in the development of…The Conversation


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