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Fifa president Gianni Infantino set for fourth term – despite World Cup controversies

By Haojin Zhou, Doctoral Researcher in Sport Policy and Governance, Loughborough University
Borja García, Reader in Sport Policy and Governance, Loughborough University
Mathew Dowling, Senior Lecturer in Sport Management, Loughborough University
As President Donald Trump presented the World Cup trophy to Spain at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the man in charge of world football’s governing body, Fifa, seemed untouched by the competition’s controversies.

In a break with protocol, the final was staged with a glitzy Super Bowl-style half-time show – at 27 minutes and 22 seconds,…The Conversation


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