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Human Rights Observatory

Colorado was the first state to cap a drug’s price – then a federal court stepped in

By Shweta Kumar, Assistant Professor of Law, University of Kentucky
Colorado is one of a handful of states with a review board for drug prices and one of only four with a board empowered to set upper limits on what state agencies, insurers and other purchasers may pay or be reimbursed for certain high-cost drugs dispensed to patients in the state.

In fall 2025, the Colorado board capped Enbrel, an immunosuppressant drug made by Amgen used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and other autoimmune…The Conversation


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