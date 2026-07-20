Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How America’s newspapers lost their voice

By Ken Paulson, Director of the Free Speech Center, Middle Tennessee State University
Despite the steady decline in daily newspaper editorials, a longtime editor suggests ways for news organizations to restore the spirit of editorials that can hold public officials accountable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Now that the World Cup is over, can host cities turn their investment into a lasting social impact?
~ The rise of Yemeni coffeehouses in Dearborn and beyond
~ What Allegheny County’s new court-ordered mental health treatment program can and can’t do
~ Amid grinding war, protesting Ukrainians still want their voices and values heard at home
~ Eight lifesaving ways to improve wildfire risk management
~ The next skincare revolution could start with your immune system
~ Why handheld fans are not cool for the planet
~ The government wants to tap $4 trillion in super to address Australia’s challenges. It’s a risky strategy
~ Tracing art from impressionism through to abstract expressionism, and from Ohio to Adelaide
~ Kids do feel the cold. So why won’t they wear a jumper?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter