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South Carolina is allowing teachers to give zeros again, but the problem with grading goes deeper

By Laura Link, Associate Professor of Teaching and Leadership, University of North Dakota
“No-zero” grading policies are becoming more common in US schools. South Carolina is the first state to ban these policies.The Conversation


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