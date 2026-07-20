Many cancer survivors have impairments that make using mobile devices and websites difficult
By Rachel F. Adler, Associate Professor of Information Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Devorah Kletenik, Associate Professor of Computer and Information Science, Brooklyn College
Megan (not her real name) had always taken pride in her ability to meet someone once and remember their name. Then came a breast cancer diagnosis in her 40s, chemotherapy, and the brain fog that followed. She struggled to focus. She couldn’t remember names, or where she placed her keys or phone. Long, wordy instructions were a nightmare.
More than two decades after her diagnosis, Megan still labors with memory issues. She says the inability to remember names seems “abnormal,” and she feels as if she is “somehow lesser.”
Megan is one of more…
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- Monday, July 20, 2026