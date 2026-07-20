Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many cancer survivors have impairments that make using mobile devices and websites difficult

By Rachel F. Adler, Associate Professor of Information Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Devorah Kletenik, Associate Professor of Computer and Information Science, Brooklyn College
Megan (not her real name) had always taken pride in her ability to meet someone once and remember their name. Then came a breast cancer diagnosis in her 40s, chemotherapy, and the brain fog that followed. She struggled to focus. She couldn’t remember names, or where she placed her keys or phone. Long, wordy instructions were a nightmare.

More than two decades after her diagnosis, Megan still labors with memory issues. She says the inability to remember names seems “abnormal,” and she feels as if she is “somehow lesser.”

Megan is one of more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Now that the World Cup is over, can host cities turn their investment into a lasting social impact?
~ The rise of Yemeni coffeehouses in Dearborn and beyond
~ What Allegheny County’s new court-ordered mental health treatment program can and can’t do
~ Amid grinding war, protesting Ukrainians still want their voices and values heard at home
~ Eight lifesaving ways to improve wildfire risk management
~ The next skincare revolution could start with your immune system
~ Why handheld fans are not cool for the planet
~ The government wants to tap $4 trillion in super to address Australia’s challenges. It’s a risky strategy
~ Tracing art from impressionism through to abstract expressionism, and from Ohio to Adelaide
~ Kids do feel the cold. So why won’t they wear a jumper?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter