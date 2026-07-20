Now that the World Cup is over, can host cities turn their investment into a lasting social impact?
By Yuhei Inoue, Professor of Sport Management, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Alessio Norrito, Postdoctoral research associate, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Yohan Lee, Research assistant, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
The 2026 World Cup has been a real moneymaker for FIFA. Revenues from TV broadcasting rights, ticket sales and other commercial sources are projected to amount to nearly US$11 billion, making it the most financially successful event in the international soccer governing body’s history.
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- Monday, July 20, 2026