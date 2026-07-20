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The next skincare revolution could start with your immune system

By Yustina Yustina, PhD Candidate, Cancer and Pharmaceutical Sciences, King's College London
Moisturisers, sunscreens and anti-ageing creams are usually sold on familiar promises: to keep water in the skin, strengthen its protective barrier, protect against sun damage or reduce visible signs of ageing. These functions remain central to healthy skin.

Researchers are now taking a broader view. The skin is also an active immune organ whose cells detect possible threats, send signals and help organise repairs. It is also home to…The Conversation


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