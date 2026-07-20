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Why handheld fans are not cool for the planet

By Lucia Corsini, Associate Professor, Head of the Circular Economy and Sustainability Lab, University of Oxford
Ana Outeirinho Morgado, Postdoctoral Research Assistant in Systems and Engineering Design for the Circular Economy​​
Aya Abdelmeguid, Postdoctoral Research Assistant in Design for the Circular Economy, Department of Engineering Science, University of Oxford
An estimated 8 million handheld fans will be purchased in the UK in 2026. Many will end up as discarded electrical waste.The Conversation


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