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The government wants to tap $4 trillion in super to address Australia’s challenges. It’s a risky strategy

By Scott Donald, Professor, School of Private and Commercial Law, UNSW
Collectively, Australians are sitting on a huge nest egg. At about A$4.5 trillion, our national savings pool is one of the largest in the world.

Now, facing big national challenges on housing, productivity, the clean energy transition and more, the federal government has renewed calls to direct superannuation…The Conversation


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