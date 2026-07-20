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Tracing art from impressionism through to abstract expressionism, and from Ohio to Adelaide

By Catherine Speck, Emerita Professor, Art History and Curatorship, Adelaide University
Monet to Matisse: Defying Tradition is at the Art Gallery of South Australia, on tour from the Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio.The Conversation


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