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Kids do feel the cold. So why won’t they wear a jumper?

By Joshua Pate, Associate Professor of Physiotherapy, University of Technology Sydney
When you say ‘but aren’t you cold?’ what are you really asking? Kids will answer how they feel now; parents are planning ahead.The Conversation


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