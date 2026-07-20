Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keir Starmer leaves Downing Street for the last time as Andy Burnham becomes prime minister

By Hannah Bunting, Senior Lecturer in Quantitative British Politics and Co-director of The Elections Centre, University of Exeter
After becoming leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham will officially become prime minister of the UK as Keir Starmer leaves Number 10. That many people considered this day an inevitability doesn’t make it any less momentous.

Six years ago, Starmer inherited a Labour party that had failed to win four general elections and was battling a tarnished reputation. In the month he took over as leader, Labour were polling…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The government wants to tap $4 trillion in super to address Australia’s challenges. It’s a risky strategy
~ Tracing art from impressionism through to abstract expressionism, and from Ohio to Adelaide
~ Kids do feel the cold. So why won’t they wear a jumper?
~ The government’s response to Islamophobia report is big on lofty ideals, short on details
~ Deprivation of nationality in the Gulf: Stories from Kuwait and Bahrain
~ Electric vehicles are built different. Australia needs better data to get the most out of the shift
~ Free Outspoken Moroccan Rap Star
~ 70 years on, Argentine court declares ‘Operation Massacre’ a crime against humanity
~ Children’s cereals promise breakfast fun and nutrition, but are still high in sugar
~ Rapidly thawing permafrost is acidifying streams across North America
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter