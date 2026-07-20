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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Deprivation of nationality in the Gulf: Stories from Kuwait and Bahrain

By Muwatin Media Network
Many stateless people in the Gulf live in extremely difficult conditions: excluded from education, employment, public healthcare and freedom of movement, while also suffering political and social discrimination


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