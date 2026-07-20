Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Your say: week beginning July 6

By Ashmitaa Thiruselvam, Social Media Cadet, The Conversation
On the limitations of auctions, effects of immigration on climate change and voluntary assisted dying: an edited selection of your views.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Deprivation of nationality in the Gulf: Stories from Kuwait and Bahrain
~ Electric vehicles are built different. Australia needs better data to get the most out of the shift
~ Free Outspoken Moroccan Rap Star
~ ‘Narcissist’ bosses are more likely to oppose work from home, studies show. But are they right?
~ New trial of AI-powered traffic lights will be a test for who gets priority on public roads
~ ‘It just got too hard’: how Year 12 subject cuts are affecting students’ access to uni
~ Greek fire was the most devastating weapon in the Eastern Roman empire. But what was it?
~ 70 years on, Argentine court declares ‘Operation Massacre’ a crime against humanity
~ Children’s cereals promise breakfast fun and nutrition, but are still high in sugar
~ Rapidly thawing permafrost is acidifying streams across North America
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter