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Human Rights Observatory

Free Outspoken Moroccan Rap Star

By Human Rights Watch
“Through rap, I'll stage a coup d’Étatwith my spiteful homies, ‘cause their lives are all stormy weather… Go ahead, take me — blindfold my eyes, reopen Tazmamart, and throw me in.”With these biting lyrics, 34-year-old Moroccan rap star Mehdi Lyoubi, known as Mehdi Black Wind, invoked the infamous Tazmamart prison, where those accused of plotting against the monarchy were jailed in atrocious conditions from the mid-1970s through the early 1990s.  Click to expand Image Mehdi El Youbi. © Mehdi El Youbi/Facebook When a Moroccan judge ordered the detention of…


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