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Human Rights Observatory

Newspoll has right-wing parties rebounding from a slump three weeks ago

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Three weeks ago, the Newspoll taken in the week after Pauline Hanson’s June 17 National Press Club address had the combined vote for One Nation and the Coalition down three points and the combined vote for Labor and the Greens up five points.

This Newspoll virtually reverses the movement three weeks ago, with the combined right vote up three points to 49% and the combined left vote down four points to 42%.

Three of the four other polls


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