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Building dams to protect Lismore from flooding would cost billions. Could nature do it better?

By Jason Alexandra, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions, Australian National University
The unprecedented flooding in New South Wales in 2022 killed 13 people across the state, left 4,000 properties uninhabitable and damaged a further 10,900 homes. Lismore was especially hard hit due to its location on the Wilson River floodplain.

In response, Australia’s national science agency CSIRO has developedThe Conversation


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