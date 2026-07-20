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Human Rights Observatory

You won’t sleep until you finish reading this rare, exotic blend of crime and poetry

By Kevin John Brophy, Emeritus Professor of Creative Writing, The University of Melbourne
Sharon Kernot knows how to make a pressing, potent, aching song from a stanza of free verse lines – and how to make a page of poetry talk its way into your head.The Conversation


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