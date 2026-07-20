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Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: First Enforced Disappearance Case Since July 2024 Uprising

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bangladesh military and Rapid Action Battalion personnel stand guard outside the Supreme Court in Dhaka, February 8, 2025. © 2025 Suvra Kanti Das/Abaca/Sipa via AP Photo (London) – The Bangladeshi authorities should immediately comply with a July 12, 2026 court order to investigate the alleged disappearance of 30-year-old Miraj Sheikh, who was last seen in the custody of the Coast Guard, in what appears to be the first known enforced disappearance case in two years, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should also reverse its decision to scrap reforms aimed…


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