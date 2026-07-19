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NZ parties want to make rooftop solar more affordable. We found cost isn’t everything

By Dat Tien Doan, Senior Lecturer in Built Environment Engineering, Auckland University of Technology
Ali Ghaffarian Hoseini, Professor in Design and Creative Technologies, Auckland University of Technology
Esther Aigwi, Senior Lecturer in Engineering, Auckland University of Technology
Franklin Nkado, Researcher in Engineering, Auckland University of Technology
Both major parties want to boost household solar. But new research suggests wider uptake also depends on policy certainty, design and long-term returns.The Conversation


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