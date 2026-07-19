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How drug companies are playing hardball with Australia’s PBS

By Barbara Mintzes, Professor in Pharmaceutical Policy, School of Pharmacy and Charles Perkins Centre, University of Sydney
Ashleigh Hooimeyer, Associate Lecturer, School of Pharmacy, University of Sydney
Kellia Chiu, Associate Lecturer, School of Pharmacy and Charles Perkins Centre, University of Sydney
International drug companies are threatening to remove medicines from the market if Australia doesn’t offer them a better price. Here’s what’s at stake.The Conversation


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