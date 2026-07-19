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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

70 years on, Argentine court declares ‘Operation Massacre’ a crime against humanity

By Laura
The victims’ families testified in court for the first time: "We want justice served. Even though their killers are no longer here, I want the truth known.”


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