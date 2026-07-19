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Burnout isn’t new — 18th-century farm records show workers describing the same exhaustion

By Nathan TeBokkel, Banting Postdoctoral Fellow in English and Geography, Western University
The language of burnout turns up in agricultural records from more than 200 years ago, long before the term entered popular use.The Conversation


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