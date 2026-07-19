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Shadows of past political violence shape the lives of young Africans for years – a study of nine countries

By Tilman Brück, Professor of Economic Development and Food Security, Humboldt University of Berlin
Karen Devries, Professor of Social Epidemiology, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Marcella Vigneri, Research Fellow, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Olusegun Fadare, Lecturer in Development Economics, University of Greenwich
Vegard Iversen, Professor of Development Economics and Head of Livelihoods & Institutions Department at the Natural Resources Institute (NRI), University of Greenwich
A child born into a community with a history of political unrest is at higher risk of abuse as they grow into a young adult.The Conversation


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