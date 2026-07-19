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Where do the world’s biggest diamonds come from? Geology now has answers

By Geoffrey Howarth, Associate Professor, University of Cape Town
Some of the most extraordinary gems ever found belong to a rare class of diamonds known as CLIPPIRs (Cullinan-like, Large, Inclusion-Poor, Pure, Irregular, Resorbed). They make up less than 1% of all diamonds on Earth, and include three of the largest diamonds ever recovered, the Cullinan, at 3,106 carats, found at the Premier mine in South Africa; the 1,111 ct Lesedi…The Conversation


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