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Human Rights Observatory

Cricket’s greatest all-rounder, Barbados’ Sir Garfield Sobers, dies at 89

By Janine Mendes-Franco
“Sobers became an example of the West Indian’s claim to [...] full participation, on merit, in a world that had long assumed such mastery was the preserve of the coloniser.”


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