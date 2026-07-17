Worried about booking a holiday abroad? Here’s how travel operators can provide reassurance
By Sameer Hosany, Professor of Marketing, Royal Holloway, University of London
Shaheen Hosany, Associate Professor of Marketing, Hult International Business School, London
Flying abroad for a summer holiday is not as simple as it used to be. Geopolitical uncertainty has already disrupted flight schedules and fuel prices this year.
For many, staying closer to home will seem like a sensible option. And in the UK, warmer summers could also make staycations much more appealing.
But for others, the allure of foreign holidays will always remain.
So the challenge for travel companies is to demonstrate…
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- Friday, July 17, 2026