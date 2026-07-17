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Human Rights Observatory

Why the Hillsborough Law has finally been passed, 37 years on

By Nathan Critch, Research Associate, Department of Politics, University of Manchester
A new law created in the wake of the Hillsborough disaster, which aims to prevent state cover-ups, has finally passed through the UK’s House of Commons.

The Hillsborough Law has been championed by the campaign for truth and justice which emerged from the tragedy that unfolded on April 15 1989, during an FA cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield. A crowd crush resulted in the deaths of 95 people. Another person died in March 1993 as a result of injuries sustained that day, with a similar final death in July 2021.

A subsequent…The Conversation


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