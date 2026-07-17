In hot water: what happens to marine life during heatwaves
By Jules B. Kajtar, Senior Research Scientist - Physical Oceanography, National Oceanography Centre
Zoe Jacobs, Biogeochemical Modeller, National Oceanography Centre, University of Southampton
A dip in the sea can provide welcome relief after long stretches of hot weather – especially when the water is an inviting 20°C or more, as it has been recently across southern parts of the UK. But such sea temperatures are unusually warm, with UK waters being hit by the third major marine heatwave in four years.
Aside from obvious negative consequences for people, such as more drownings in open water, marine…
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- Friday, July 17, 2026