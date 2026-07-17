Autistic children drown at alarming rates - swim lessons and water safety strategies can save their lives
By Tana Carson, Assistant Professor of Occupational Therapy, Florida International University
Tania Santiago Perez, Associate Teaching Professor of Rehabilitation and Recreational Therapy, Florida International University
Water activities provide a refreshing escape from the heat, but without proper safety precautions, they can be a source of danger for autistic kids.
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- Friday, July 17, 2026