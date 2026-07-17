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The Large Hadron Collider is being upgraded so that it can unlock the secrets of the Higgs boson

By Daniela Bortoletto, Professor and Head of Particle Physics, University of Oxford
Deep beneath the French-Swiss border, the world’s largest scientific instrument has fallen silent. After years of smashing proton particles together at nearly the speed of light, Cern’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has stopped operations and entered a long shutdown.

While no particle collisions are taking place at the LHC, thousands of scientists, engineers and technicians are dismantling parts of the machine, installing new technologies and preparing one of the most ambitious upgrades ever attempted…The Conversation


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