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Antibiotic resistance is a growing problem, but solutions do exist – expert Q&A

By Sam Willcocks, Lecturer, Biosciences, Brunel University of London
Bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics are linked to millions of deaths a year – a number set to grow dramatically. From hospital wards to farms, resistance is being driven by how, and how often, we use antibiotics. Dr Sam Willcocks, director of the Antimicrobial Innovations Centre at Brunel University London, answers key questions about the issue, and points to some simple solutions.

What are superbugs and where are you likely to encounter them?


“Superbug” is the term used for bacteria that have become resistant to multiple antibiotics at once, and there are now…The Conversation


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