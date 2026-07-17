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Neil the Seal can teach us plenty about seal behaviour. A marine biologist explains

By Saia Nahir Bartes, PhD Student and Research Teaching Fellow, Deakin University
Neil the Seal became a social media sensation almost overnight.

Neil is a five-year-old male southern elephant seal who weighs roughly one tonne. He was born on the Tasman Peninsula in October…The Conversation


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