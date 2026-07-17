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The Odyssey is haunted by the mysterious ‘Sea Peoples’ – but who were they, really?

By Joshua David McDermott, Post-doctoral researcher, Classics and Ancient History, University of Sydney
The Sea Peoples are widely blamed for the collapse of the interconnected world of the Bronze Age. But what’s the evidence say?The Conversation


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