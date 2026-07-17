Warrior princesses of ancient Egypt? Skeletons show women used the weapons buried with them
By Anna M. Kotarba-Morley, Associate Professor in Archaeology and Heritage, Adelaide University
Michael Westaway, Professor of Archaeology and Biological Anthropology, School of Social Science, The University of Queensland
Ancient Egyptian princesses were buried with bows, arrows and daggers – and new research shows they weren’t just for decoration.
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- Friday, July 17, 2026