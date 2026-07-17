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Europe is cracking down on ‘sexualised’ broadcasting in women’s athletics. Australia must catch up

By Rachael Jefferson, PFHEA, Associate Head of School (Teaching & Learning) team, Senior Lecturer and Discipline Lead in Human Movement Studies (Health and PE) and Creative Arts, Charles Sturt University
European Athletics has partnered with the European Broadcasting Union – the world’s leading alliance of public service media – to launch a landmark publication that seeks to prevent women athletes from being sexualised.

The guidelines encourage broadcasters to avoid voyeuristic body part shots, zoom-ins from behind or underneath competitors and certain slow-motion replays.

So, why is this needed and is something similar in place in Australia?


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