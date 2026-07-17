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Human Rights Observatory

Africa: As it turns 20, the African Court needs more support for its human rights mandate across the continent

By Amnesty International
African Union (AU) member states must ensure full political, legal and financial support for the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (African Court), to enable it to effectively carry out its mandate to protect human rights, Amnesty International said today as it launched a new report marking the Court’s 20th anniversary. Released on World […] The post Africa: As it turns 20, the African Court needs more support for its human rights mandate across the continent appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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